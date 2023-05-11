Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after buying an additional 338,163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $435.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.