Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $1,131,625.55 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15.

On Monday, March 13th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.62.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

