American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AATGet Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,893,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,677,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,337,498.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AATGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,848,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in American Assets Trust by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 378,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.