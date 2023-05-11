Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) CEO Maamoun Rajeh Sells 40,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $3,056,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,626,232.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Maamoun Rajeh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.
Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGLN)
- Cruise Lines See Smoother Seas On Horizon As Profitablity Returns
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.