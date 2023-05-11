Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Prabha Parameswaran Sells 64,373 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.10 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.5% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 131,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.4% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

