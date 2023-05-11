Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $53.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

BSY stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,308. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 353,739 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.