Zacks Research Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NEP stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 565,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after buying an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

