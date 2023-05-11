Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Yum China worth $47,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

Yum China stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock worth $72,194,347 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

