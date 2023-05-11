Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $49,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,110. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $169.50 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.