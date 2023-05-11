Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of TransDigm Group worth $49,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,237 shares of company stock worth $142,824,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $810.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.69. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $816.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.54.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

