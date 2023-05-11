Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Cut by Analyst

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 5.7 %

VPG stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $454.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 431,792 shares in the company, valued at $18,346,842.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,150. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

