Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,328,725 in the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

