Waters Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Waters Price Performance

WAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $272.43 on Thursday. Waters has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.11 and a 200-day moving average of $320.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.