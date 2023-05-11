Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

