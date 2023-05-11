Shopify’s (SHO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Shopify from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion.

