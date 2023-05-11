Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

