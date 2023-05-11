Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
