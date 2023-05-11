Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

