Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.415-2.460 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $174.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

