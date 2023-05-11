Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.

Under Armour Trading Down 4.9 %

UA opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

