Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.
Under Armour Trading Down 4.9 %
UA opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Under Armour
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
Featured Stories
