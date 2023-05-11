Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Evergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Evergy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.