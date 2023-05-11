Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,971.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

See Also

