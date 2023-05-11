Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $47.89

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.89, but opened at $45.00. Lumentum shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 322,177 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

