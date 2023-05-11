Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

