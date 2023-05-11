Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Block by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 144,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in Block by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.74.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

