FORA Capital LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.90. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.14.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

