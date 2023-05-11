FORA Capital LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LYV opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.