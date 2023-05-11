Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $292,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.