Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rollins by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after buying an additional 300,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 966.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 244,232 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROL opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

