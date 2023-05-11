Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.28. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

