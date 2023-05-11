Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $104.05 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

