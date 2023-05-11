Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Compass updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Compass Stock Performance

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

