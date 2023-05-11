Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,894,000 after purchasing an additional 919,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,811,000 after purchasing an additional 793,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after purchasing an additional 762,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.