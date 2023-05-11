FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 284,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after buying an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

