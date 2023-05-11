FORA Capital LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

