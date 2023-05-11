FORA Capital LLC Grows Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.75. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

