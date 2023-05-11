InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes $75,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after purchasing an additional 826,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,385.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,385.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 233,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

