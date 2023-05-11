InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $168,000 in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

