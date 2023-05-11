FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,371,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

