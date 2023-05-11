Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 330.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Entegris stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $115.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

