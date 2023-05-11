FORA Capital LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $183.30 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($34.70) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($64.35) to GBX 4,890 ($61.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

