Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

KMX stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

