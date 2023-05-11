FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $672.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $681.67 and its 200-day moving average is $721.30. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $609.85 and a 52-week high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,104.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.