19,241 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

