Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 67,887 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30 and a beta of 1.51.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
