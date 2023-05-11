FORA Capital LLC Invests $522,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Price Performance
NYSE HRB opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
