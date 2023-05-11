InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,723,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $13,320,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

