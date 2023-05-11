Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after buying an additional 32,188,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,154,000 after buying an additional 5,912,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HR stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.09 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.27%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.