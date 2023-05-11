2,824 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LANC opened at $214.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.24. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Further Reading

