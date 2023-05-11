InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $130,000 Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

MTG stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

