FORA Capital LLC Invests $552,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after purchasing an additional 380,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,065,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.7 %

ROL opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

